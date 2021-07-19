Air Force Confirms Aircraft Shot Down By Bandits

The Nigerian Air Force has confirmed that one of its aircraft crashed in Zamfara State on Sunday.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Edward Gabkwet.

The statement said the incident happened between the boundaries of Zamfara and Kaduna statesaftercoming under intense fire.

The pilot, Flight Lieutenant Dairo managed to find his way to an army station after manouvering through bandits’strongholds.

The statement was titled,’Alpha Jet aircraft crashes in Zamfara, pilot rescued.’

It read, “On 18 July 2021, at about 12.45 pm, a Nigerian Air Force Alpha Jet aircraft, returning from a successful air interdiction mission between the boundaries of Zamfara and Kaduna State, came under intense enemy fire which led to its crash in Zamfara State.

“Luckily, the gallant pilot of the aircraft, Flight Lieutenant Abayomi Dairo, successfully ejected from the aircraft. Using his survival instincts, the pilot, who came under intense ground fire from the bandits, was able to evade them and sought refuge in nearby settlements awaiting sunset.

“Using the cover of darkness and his phone set for navigation, Flight Lieutenant Dairo was able to elude several bandits’ strongholds and maneuvered his way to a Nigerian Army Unit, where he was finally rescued.”