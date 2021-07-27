Super Eagles legend, Victor Ikpeba has described Ahmed Musa as one of Nigeria’s greatest strikers.

Musa featured for Nigeria at the 2014 and 2018 World Cup tournaments scoring a goal in each.

He recently signed a two-year deal with Turkish Super Lig side Fatih Karagumruk after a short period playing in the Nigerian Professional Football League with Kano Pillars.

“It is good that Musa has finally secured a new club in Europe which fits his status as Super Eagles captain,” Ikpeba (pictured below) told Complete Sports .



“I think the move to Turkey is coming at a very good time for him ahead of next season and with the World Cup qualifiers and the AFCON finals coming up.

“Ahmed Musa has come of age in the Eagles and I ranked him among the greatest Nigerian strikers till date for scoring four goals for Nigeria in two World Cup outings.

“The goals were quality strikes too, you know. They were technically solid goals scored against top teams and at the biggest football event in the world.

“That is no mean feat because it is a record which other Nigerian strikers will be striving to break in the future,” said Ikpeba who himself scored a goal for Nigeria at the France ’98 World Cup.