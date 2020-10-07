Ahmed Bamalli Speaks On Appointment As Emir Of Zazzau

Alhaji Ahmed Bamalli has reacted after he was announced as the 19th Emir of Zazzau by the Kaduna State Government.

The announcement was made on Wednesday in a statement issued by the Kaduna State Commissioner of Local Government Affairs, Ja’faru Sani.

Bamalli is the first emir from the Mallawa ruling house in 100 years, following the demise in 1920 of his grandfather, Emir Dan Sidi.

He has been congratulated by Governor Nasir El-rufai who wished him a successful and peaceful reign.

Reacting to the appointment, Bamalli tweeted, ”Alhamdullah, after 100years. The throne is back home

”Allah Gives Power And Leadership To Whom He Wills. Now my watch begins, I shall serve you diligently and selflessly. May Allah Help us All. Amin.”