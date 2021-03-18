Sports

Aguero Ready To Join Manchester City’s Rivals

Damola Areo4 hours ago
Aguero scores hat-trick against Aston Villa. (image courtesy: Getty)

Manchester City striker, Sergio Aguero, is ready to sign for another Premier League side, if the Citizens don’t offer him a new contract.

Aguero has enjoyed a successful 10-year stint at the Etihad.

However, the Argentine’s current deal is due to expire in June, and there has been little indication that fresh terms will be offered.

Barcelona are believed to be leading the race to sign Aguero. He has also been tipped to return to boyhood club Independiente del Valle.

But Aguero could end up joining one of City’s rivals in the Premier League, the UK Sun reports.

Although the 33-year-old is keen to extend his stay with Pep Guardiola’s side, he would not rule out a move to another English side.

The former Atletico Madrid man has endured a nightmare season with injuries and COVID-19, netting only three goals from 14 appearances in all competitions.

