Aguero Apologises After His Penalty Was Saved Against Chelsea

Damola Areo
Sergio Aguero

Manchester City striker, Sergio Aguero, has apologised after a penalty he took against Chelsea was saved by the goalkeeper.

Their English Premier League clash was seen as the final before their UEFA Champions League  between both sides.

Aguero had the chance to put City in the lead after Chelsea leveled up to 1-1.

His penalty was, however, saved by Mendy after he took the kick in style leaving the goalkeeper with little effort to save the ball.

“I would like to apologise to my teammates, staff and supporters for missing the penalty.

“It was a bad decision and I take full responsibility,” Aguero wrote on social media after the game.

