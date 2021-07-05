Agitation For Secession Unpatriotic – Monarch

The Olowu of Owu-Kuta in Osun State, Oba Adekunle Makama has kicked against agitation for the break up of Nigeria.

Speaking to newsmen, the monarch stated that the government won’t allow such to succeed.

Quoted by NAN, he said the calls for agitation are unpatriotic as he dissociates himself from it.

He said: “The agitation for secession by some separatists and unpatriotic Nigerians is uncalled for. I am not in support of it.

“I have never been part of it and nobody can force me as a traditional ruler to support such because no one can shave another person’s head in his absence.

“No serious government would like to see the country in turmoil; the separatist agitation is like waging war against the state.

“Nobody dare face the federal might and succeed. Nigeria cannot afford to face another civil war.

“The banditry and Boko Haram insurgency that we have at hand are more than enough. So I will advise the agitators to dialogue with the federal government.

“Even at the council of Obas’ meeting, nobody ever discussed secession. What we discussed was restructuring, because if you restructure, power will be devolved.”