Aggrieved Politicians Not IPOB Behind Imo Attacks – Uzodinma

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has said the attacks on the Owerri Correctional Centre and the Police Command were not perpetrated by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

Uzodinma said this when he appeared on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Wednesday night.

According to him, “a group of aggrieved politicians” sponsored the attacks “to destabilise the government of APC”.

Uzodinma said: “Their (tactics is that they try to identify grievances of people in a particular area. If it is in Imo State and probably there are some IPOB people who are not happy, they hire hoodlums from outside Imo State, they bring them in pretending to be IPOB and they commit these crimes and they go away.

“So, it is not about IPOB. Yes, we agree, we have aggrieved IPOB members but I can tell you those who are doing this destruction, most of them were brought in from outside Imo State.

“What is important for Nigerians to know is the plot by a group of aggrieved politicians to destabilise the government of APC.

“I have done some thorough investigation and I have some credible lead as to those who are sponsoring these activities of these hoodlums.

“I don’t want to pre-empt the investigations of other security agencies but I can tell you we are working hard to ensure the sponsors of this dastardly acts must be brought to book.”