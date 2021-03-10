AGF Office Not Investigating Tinubu, Says Malami

The office of the Attorney General of the Federation, AGF, has said it is not investigating a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

This was stated by the AGF, Abubakar Malami while fielding questions on Channels Television’s Politics Today programmed which aired on Ruesday.

Malami, however, said those who have the power to investigate Tinubu are the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission or the Code of Conduct Bureau.

Responding to a question, he said, “The Office of the AGF, as you rightly know, has not taken any decision, has not filed or institute any action before any court in the land relating to Bola Ahmed Tinubu. But then, within the context of the law as you rightly know, the EFCC and the Code of Conduct are all statutory bodies vested with statutory powers to act within the context of the law establishing them. So, I am not in a position to give you a precise answer.

“The Office of the AGF and its arm, which is the Director of Public Prosecutions, has not initiated any proceedings and no investigation has been instituted at its instance by any agency of government be it EFCC or the Code of Conduct Bureau.”