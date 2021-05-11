Headline

Again, Wike Says No Coercion Can Make Rivers State Bend To Separatist Groups

Damola Areo3 hours ago
3
Nyesom Wike
Nyesom Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has reiterated his stance that no form of coercion can make the state bend to the demands of separatist groups.

Wike said this when he visited the Rivers State Police Command over the loss of some personnel during attacks on police formations in recent weeks.

He also revealed that the state has decided to support the families of the slain officers with monetary donations.

Wike tweeted, “Today I visited the @PoliceNG RVS Command to commiserate with the Police over the loss of Policemen in the recent weeks.

“It is sad and unfortunate that we lost innocent Policemen to cold-blooded murderers. They did no wrong but were killed doing their job of protecting us.

“The State Government has decided to support the bereaved families with twenty million Naira each. There is no amount of money that can be equated to life but as a state we would always identify with security personnel who lose their lives in course of doing their job.

“No form of coercion can make Rivers State part of any secessionist movement. We are committed now more than ever to give the Police all the support it needs to overcome this challenge as we are confident that at the end of the day good would triumph over evil.”

Tags
Damola Areo3 hours ago
3

Related Articles

Father Mbaka Releases Prophecy Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

BREAKING: Mbaka Shuts Down Adoration Ministry

2 hours ago
Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Take Decisive Action On Security Issues, Lagosians Tell Sanwo-Olu

2 hours ago

INEC Office Set Ablaze In Abia By Hoodlums

18 hours ago
aregbesola

Eidul-Fitr: FG Declares Wednesday, Thursday Public Holiday

18 hours ago
Back to top button