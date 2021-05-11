Again, Wike Says No Coercion Can Make Rivers State Bend To Separatist Groups

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has reiterated his stance that no form of coercion can make the state bend to the demands of separatist groups.

Wike said this when he visited the Rivers State Police Command over the loss of some personnel during attacks on police formations in recent weeks.

He also revealed that the state has decided to support the families of the slain officers with monetary donations.

Wike tweeted, “Today I visited the @PoliceNG RVS Command to commiserate with the Police over the loss of Policemen in the recent weeks.

“It is sad and unfortunate that we lost innocent Policemen to cold-blooded murderers. They did no wrong but were killed doing their job of protecting us.

“The State Government has decided to support the bereaved families with twenty million Naira each. There is no amount of money that can be equated to life but as a state we would always identify with security personnel who lose their lives in course of doing their job.

“No form of coercion can make Rivers State part of any secessionist movement. We are committed now more than ever to give the Police all the support it needs to overcome this challenge as we are confident that at the end of the day good would triumph over evil.”