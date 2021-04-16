Again, Jailbreak Foiled In Edo State

On Wednesday 14th April 2021, the inmates at Medium Security Custodial Centre Ubiaja attempted a jailbreak.

This started as an unrest by the inmates refusing to return to their cells on been opened out as it is the routine practice.

Investigation later revealed that some hardened criminals among the inmates instigated others to riot having heard of what happened at Oko, Benin and Owerri to effect jail break for possible escape.

This led to violence, damaging of cells, the admin blocks, medical office and boring of holes on the perimeter fence in a bid to facilitate their escape from custody.

They were eventually repelled and overpowered due to the re-enforcement of armed personnel of the Correctional Service, the Police Force, Nigerian Army, NSCDC and the DSS who were deployed to the Custodial center to ensure calm and full control of the situation.

The situation is fully under control with the inmates returned to their cells. No life was lost but some staff and inmates sustained various degrees of injuries and no inmate escaped from custody.