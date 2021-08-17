After Afghanistan, It Will Be Nigeria – Simon Ekpa

Simon Ekpa, a disciple of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has said Nigeria is the next place to face what Afghanistan is facing at the hands of terrorist-linked Taliban.

The Taliban just declared the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan following the pulling out of the country by the US.

Reacting, Ekpa took to social media to lament the silence of the Nigerian government concerning the development in Afghanistan.

He said, “@NGRPresident Nigeria silent as other nation evacuate their citizens from Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia urging Taliban to protect Afgan people with Islamic Principles and looking at the Global terrorism index of 2020. I urge Biafrans to be more ruthless for our freedom from NIG.

“After Afghanistan, next place will be Nigeria before Iraq. We must be ruthless in this struggle to make sure everything humanly, spiritual and physically possible is done to Exit Nigeria. The people you see terrorising Nigeria today have the same principles with Taliban & Saudi.”