Afghanistan: Don’t Blame The Taliban, Omokri Blasts US

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has said the people of Afghanistan should not be blamed for rejecting the US.

Afghanistan was yesterday renamed the Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan after the US pulled out of the country.

Reacting, Omokri tweeted, “Do you blame the Taliban for not wanting the Western lifestyle? Who is more backward between them and those who believe polygamy is barbaric, but gay marriage is civilised? Let the West not confuse moral decay for moral high ground because they have military power!”