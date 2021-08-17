News

Afghanistan: Don’t Blame The Taliban, Omokri Blasts US

Damola Areo5 hours ago
13
Reno Omokri (source: Instagram)
Reno Omokri (source: Instagram)

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has said the people of Afghanistan should not be blamed for rejecting the US.

Afghanistan was yesterday renamed the Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan after the US pulled out of the country.

Reacting, Omokri tweeted, “Do you blame the Taliban for not wanting the Western lifestyle? Who is more backward between them and those who believe polygamy is barbaric, but gay marriage is civilised? Let the West not confuse moral decay for moral high ground because they have military power!”

Tags
Damola Areo5 hours ago
13

Related Articles

police

Police Arrest 39 For Armed Robbery, Cybercrime, Possession Of Arms

15 mins ago
school feeding

Home Grown Feeding Program: FG Deploys Taskforce In Ebonyi, Enugu

16 mins ago
school feeding

FG Intensifies School Feeding Program In Ondo, Osun States

18 mins ago
Governor of Katsina state Ibrahim Mantu/Photo: Premium Times

Senate President Mourns Former DSP Ibrahim Mantu

20 mins ago
Back to top button