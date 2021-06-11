Afenifere Slams Buhari For Saying Igbo Is A Dot In A Circle

The Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, has berated President Muhammadu Buhari over his comment on the Igbo ethnic group.

Buhari had in an interview stated that the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, fighting for a separate nation will be pursued by the military and police.

He said, ”IPOB is just like a dot in a circle. Even if they want to exit, they will have no access to anywhere.

“And the way they are spread all over the country, having businesses and property, I don’t think IPOB knows what they are talking about.

“In any case, we say we’ll talk to them in the language that they understand. We’ll organise the police and the military to pursue them.”

However, Afenifere stated that Buhari couldn’t have been talking about IPOB but Igbo when he said they have businesses across Nigeria.

A statement signed by it Secretary General, Chief Sola Ebiseni in Akure, Afenifere noted that to Buhari, “the Igbo and their territory is just a dot in a circle of the map of Nigeria, which even if they secede could exit to nowhere since the elders and youths of the South-South had assured him of not being part of the secessionist agenda.

“He couldn’t have been reacting to the IPOB but the Igbos whom he said had businesses everywhere.

“His utterances were very unpresidential and in the mode of common expressions with some unidentifiable northern organisations.”