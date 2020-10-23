Afenifere Slams Buhari For Keeping Mute On Lekki Shooting

Afenifere has slammed President Muhammadu Buhari for keeping mute on the Lekki shooting when he delivered a speech on Thursday.

The Yoruba socio-political group lampooned the president for not visiting the scene not commiserating with the families of victims.

The group’s leader, PA Reuben Fasoranti, said that the president’s silence is pathetic.

Issuing a statement, Fasoranti demanded an investigation into the shooting which allegedly took place on Tuesday.

The statement read: “Afenifere is in deep mourning over the Tuesday mindless massacre of peaceful innocent protesters in Lekki by bloodsucking Nigerian soldiers. The space where Muslims prayed on Friday and Christians on Sunday was turned to a bloody ground when the Nigerian state showed its bestiality. We mourn all the dead and commiserate with their families.

“We once again identify with the young ones in their just demands for a better society.

“Mr Babajide Sanwo-0lu, the Governor of Lagos, has denied inviting soldiers to Lagos, we need to know who deployed those killers through an international inquiry.