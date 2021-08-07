Afenifere Reacts As Babangida Gives Reason For June 12 Election Annulment

The apex Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, has reacted to the new interview former Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida had with Arise TV concerning the annulment of the June 12 election won by late MKO Abiola.

Concise News reported that Babangida, during the interview, said had it been he didn’t annul the election, there would have been a coup d’etat.

Reacting to the interview, Afenifere through the Secretary-General, Sola Ebiseni, said the reason given by Babangida for the annulment is an insult to Nigerians.

“Babangida has not said a new thing worthy of any reaction in respect of his treasonable acts of the annulment of the adjudged freest and fairest election in the country’s political history,” Afenifere said.

The apex Yoruba organisation further reminded the former military dictator that Nigerians are no longer interested in any excuse he provides.

“It is even more preposterous that IBB will only now be insulting the intelligence of Nigerians that he annulled their mandate to forestall a violent coup, which, by reasonable inference, he was aware of.

“He lost the opportunity of being the hero of democracy and father of a new Nigeria, an eternal regret that no whitewashing on television can redeem.

“However, it is no gainsaying the fact that the present administration has made saints of all previous administrations in every aspect of governance,” Afenifere said.