Afenifere Hails Court Ruling On Igboho, Aides

The two judges who delivered judgment in the cases involving Sunday Igboho and his aides have been hailed by Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere.

Concise News reported that Justice Oladiran Akintola of the State High Court in Ibadan ordered the Department of State Service, DSS, and the Attorney General of the Federation against arresting Igboho.

Also, Justice Obiora Egwaatu of a Federal High Court, Abuja also gave a favourable ruling in the case involving the DSS and Igboho’s aides.

Hailing the ruling, Afenifere’s National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi, urged government to comply.

He said in a statement, “The verdicts given by Justices Oladiran Akintola and Obiora Egwaatu further reinforce our confidence in the judiciary. We call on the officials and government agencies concerned to comply with the court’s rulings.

“It took valiant legal efforts of Barrister Pelumi Olajengbensi to counter the efforts of the DSS lawyer, Barrister I. Awo who tried to stop the suspects from being granted bails.

“Afenifere saluted the courage of Justice Obiora Egwaatu for granting the bails especially given the fact that the suspects have been in the custody of the DSS for 34 days without being charged to court.

This is against the expressed provision of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which, in Section 35(4), stipulates that a suspect be charged to court within 24 hours of arrest”

Afenifere praised the judge for insisting that the DSSS brings all the detained aides of Igboho to court.

“In a saner clime, their initial submission of not knowing where some of the detainees were should earn the officials concern sanction. They did so all in an attempt to prevent the detainees from getting justice.

“We salute Justice Egwaatu for standing firm and for eventually granting the detainees bails.”