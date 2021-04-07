Afenifere Denies Endorsing Tinubu For 2023 Presidency

The Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere has denied endorsing the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, for the 2023 presidency.

Director of Communications, Sola Lawal on Wednesday denied endorsing any candidate.

He said the group is still focused on mourning its National Spokesman, Yinka Odumakin, who died days ago

Lawal further noted that the 96-year-old former Afenifere leader, Pa Fasoranti had taken a “deserved rest when he formally handed over to Chief Ayo Adebanjo and the former couldn’t have spoken for Afenifere during their visit to his Akure home.

“We have temporarily stopped all activities in honour of Odumakin who is still lying in the morgue, cold and lonely.

“ Adeyeye’s visit into Afenifere space at this period of huge loss and intense mourning is disrespectful and insensitive.

“Also, being a former Afenifere top notch and Odumakin’s immediate predecessor, Adeyeye should cease all activities and join us in mourning at this trying times,” he said.