AfDB: Buhari Approves Oyetunde’s Appointment

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr. Oyebode Oyetunde as Executive Director for Nigeria at the African Development Bank in Abidjan, Cote D’Ivoire.

Before the appointment, Dr Oyetunde was Senior Special Assistant to the President on Finance and Fiscal Policy as well as Legal Matters in the Office of the Chief of Staff to President.

He was also Special Adviser (Fiscal Policy) to the Honourable Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning. He is a Chartered Accountant and a fiscal policy tax expert with 24 years of experience in investment banking.

Dr. Oyetunde, a Fiscal/Development expert, is a Ph.D graduate of Queen Mary and Westfield college, University of London and has a Law and Accounting Masters degree from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

He is equally a legal practitioner qualified in Nigeria, England and Wales. He is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN).