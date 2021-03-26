Sports

AFCON: Super Eagles Leave For Benin Republic By Boat

Damola Areo
The Super Eagles of Nigeria have left Lagos by boat to Benin Republic for their AFCON qualifier against the Squirrels on Saturday.

Coach Gernot Rohr’s players left Nigeria on Friday morning, March 26, to Benin using the country’s waterways due to the proximity of both West African countries.

Speaking on going to Benin by water, Rangers duo, Leon Balogun and Joe Aribo said the mode of transportation was not an issue, adding that a win was uppermost on their minds.

“Traveling by sea, it is what it is, we can’t use that as an excuse. We know what we have to do mentally and that is to win the match. I have never travelled by sea before,” Aribo told The PUNCH.

Nigeria leads the Group L table after picking up eight points from four matches while the Benin Republic are in the second spot with seven points.

