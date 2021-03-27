Sports

AFCON Qualifier: Benin Republic Coach Plots Problems For Super Eagles

Anthony Adeniyi8 hours ago
1
Super Eagles Captain Becomes Champion With Club
Forward, Ahmed Musa, Nigeria's goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Nigeria's midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo celebrate at the end of the Russia 2018 World Cup. (Image Courtesy: USAfrica)

Coach of the Squirrels of the Republic of Benin Michel Dussuyer has said that he plans to create problems for the Super Eagles when they face off today.

The Super Eagles will be facing the Squirrels of Benin Republic in an AFCON qualifier at the Stade Charles de Gaulle in Porto Novo.

Speaking in a chat with brila.net after the team’s training session on Thursday, Dussuyer said while they respect the quality and pedigree of the playing personnel that Nigeria will parade, they want to give a fight and ensure they create problems for Nigeria with the strong hope that they get a good result.

“It’s a great match, we have respect for this team of Nigeria because it’s a big team in Africa and we know what’s the danger, they have very good strikers and technically they are very strong, so we expect a tough game and we will do our best to create problem to this team and do get a good result.”

 

Anthony Adeniyi8 hours ago
1

Related Articles

Former Arsenal Midfielder Reveals Why Thierry Henry Failed As Monaco Manager

Thierry Henry To Leave Social Media Over Bullying

24 hours ago
Israel Mobolaji Adesanya on path of glory PHOTO CREDIT: https://www.stuff.co.nz PHOTO CREDIT: https://www.stuff.co.nz

Israel Adesanya Tenders Apology Over Rape Comment

1 day ago

AFCON: Super Eagles Leave For Benin Republic By Boat

1 day ago
Transfer: Ibrahimovic Returns To Former Club

Sweden Wins As Ibrahimovic Returns To National Team

1 day ago
Back to top button