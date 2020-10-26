Adewale Giwa Urges Adeboye To Fire Osinbajo

Senior pastor of Awaiting The Second Coming Of Jesus Christ Ministry, Adewale Giwa, has urged Pastor Adeboye to fire Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

Giwa wondered why Adeboye is yet to come out clean by firing Osinbajo who is a pastor in his church and the vice president of Nigeria.

The cleric quoted Ephesians 5:11 to support his assertion by urging Adeboye to act appropriately for heaven’s sake.

“If I were the senior pastor of the church where the vice president attends, I would have fired him for joining a multitude to do evil.

“For five years, Pastor Adeboye tolerated Prof Osinbajo and decided to watch him mistreating Nigerians under President Muhammadu Buhari’s bad economic policies.

“If you cannot make the difference, why can’t you resign voluntarily and go back home? Why do you want to forgo your rewards in heaven just because you want to satisfy human beings?

“Under your watch, a bag of rice jumps from N7,500 to N42,000 within 5 years of your administration. So many Christians and Nigerians have been murdered without bringing the perpetrators to justice.

“Corruption, harassment and injustice pervade the nation under your leadership. Please, do not wait till I tell you that you have not only disappointed the church, but you have disappointed yourself.

“I won’t wait a minute to suspend you as a pastor under my leadership. Osinbajo is in the midst of destiny killers in Nigeria,” Giwa stated.