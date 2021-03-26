Adekunle Gold Blocks Alleged Side Chick On Instagram

Singer Adekunle Gold has reportedly blocked his alleged side chick, Temi on Instagram.

The video vixen had released a statement where she debunked the allegations and frowned at how some bloggers decide to ruin one’s reputation, without considering the outcome, she also appreciated people who checked up on her in the wake of the saga.

Recall that Adekunle Gold who is married to Simi was called out by controversial blogger, Gistlover over claims that he was having an extra-marital affair with the video vixen, Temi, while his wife, Simi was pregnant.

See some of the reactions this generated below;

@mees_ramy wrote “Bros be calming down……. he never reach that levels now….. blocking Anty will not change anything”

@marylynvictor wrote “Na today, unfollowing each other no mean anything….I still don’t know why men cheat…there’s no justification for that..”

@bhernyxx wrote “There was a caught”