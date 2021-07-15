Adefarasin Slams Leaders, Says They Take From Poor, Give Nothing Back

Pastor Paul Adefarasin of House on The Rock Cathedral has slammed Nigerian leaders, saying they take from the poor and don’t give back.

He said instead of distributing rice and other food items, the leaders ought to give back by providing infrastructures.

The clergyman said this while delivering a sermon to his congregation.

“If you are in the system, you should behave like Robin Hood, take from them and give it to the poor.

“You should have less so that they can have more. I have that sword in my office.

“The sword of the Lord of Luxury, Robin Hood, why? Because part of my job is to make sure that the wealth of Nigeria is redistributed with an evenness,” he said.

“How do you do it, it’s not by giving the poor rice, oil at election time, providing them education in today’s age does not have to be formal. We have tablets so we can do research and development.”

Adefarasin noted that he would continue to speak about these things even as he advised those willing to go into politics to be deliberate.

“You have to go into politics and government deliberately if you want to.

“And if nobody will speak about it, the righteous will speak about it. Our righteousness is not of ourselves but it is of him and he will protect,” he said.