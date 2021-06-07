Adeboye Uses Twitter, Says It’s Human Right

Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God has said that tweeting is a human right.

He said this on Twitter days after the suspension of the microblogging platform took effect in Nigeria as ordered by the Federal Government.

According to him, “The Redeemed Christian Church of God is domiciled in more than 170 Nations & Territories. The tweets here are in accordance to Article 19 of the UN universal declaration of Human Rights.”

The Federal Government had on Friday suspended Twitter on grounds that the platform is being used to distabilize Nigeria.

However, the order has been defied by Nigerians who are still using the platform through Virtual Private Networks.