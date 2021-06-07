Headline

Adeboye Uses Twitter, Says It’s Human Right

Anthony Adeniyi4 hours ago
8
Pastor Adeboye Makes Fresh Coronavirus Declaration
Pastor Enoch Adeboye/File Photo

Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God has said that tweeting is a human right.

He said this on Twitter days after the suspension of the microblogging platform took effect in Nigeria as ordered by the Federal Government.

According to him, “The Redeemed Christian Church of God is domiciled in more than 170 Nations & Territories. The tweets here are in accordance to Article 19 of the UN universal declaration of Human Rights.”

The Federal Government had on Friday suspended Twitter on grounds that the platform is being used to distabilize Nigeria.

However, the order has been defied by Nigerians who are still using the platform through Virtual Private Networks.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi4 hours ago
8

Related Articles

Deeper Life Church

Kumuyi Reveals Why He Still Tweets Despite FG Twitter Ban

2 hours ago
DIG Usman Alkali Baba

IGP Suspends Issuance Of Tinted Glass Permit, Spy Number Plates

4 hours ago
I Didn't Test Positive For Coronavirus - Onyeama

JUST IN: FG Gives Condition To Lift Twitter Ban

5 hours ago
NBC DG Ishaq Kawu

JUST IN: NBC Tells Radio, TV Stations To Deactivate Twitter

7 hours ago
Back to top button