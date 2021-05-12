Adeboye Cried When He Saw Igboho Mocking Son’s Death – Afenifere Leader

One of the chieftains of Afenifere, a pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Mogaji Gboyega Adejumo says the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye played a video showing Sunday Igboho hurling insults at him forbthe group to watch.

Igboho was hurling insults at the cleric over his son’s death.

According to Adejumo, members of the group were moved to tears as they watched the video.

He added that Pastor Adeboye had been supporting Yoruba Nation agitation, contrary to Igboho’s belief that the cleric had not been supporting the secession plans of some Yoruba people.

According to Adejumo, Igboho shouldn’t have attacked such a respectable person.

Igboho had often caused controversy by raining curses on leaders who refused to support the secession agenda, saying God would kill their children and wives.

His aide, Olayomi Koiki, had in a video asked him (Igboho) to commiserate with Adeboye over the death of his son, Pastor Dare Adeboye.

But the visibly infuriated self-acclaimed Yoruba activist asked if the cleric had declared his support for the Yoruba nation.

He had said, “Has Baba supported the Yoruba nation that we will now be greeting him? We don’t need to greet Adeboye. What is my own with that? We are not doing church here. This is not religion.

“Adeboye has never spoken about the Yoruba issue. Look at how huge his congregation is, why hasn’t he spoken for the Yoruba Nation? We don’t need to commiserate with him.

“God himself will judge those who have not supported us, may He continue to kill their wives and children since they don’t want us to reach our promised land.”

But the Afenifere chieftain in a statement yesterday said the cleric had never worked against the agitation.

He described Igboho’s action disrespectful to important people in Yoruba land, saying it was be a disservice to the agitation for Yoruba liberation.

He said, “This evening, I accompanied Pa Ayo Adebanjo, leader of Afenifere, who also had with him, Kabiesi Ọba Diipo Olaitan and Barrister Sola Ebiseni, on a condolence visit to Pastor Adeboye regarding the passing of his son.

“A man of great faith is Pastor Adeboye. The sour point was the Igboho video in which Sunday clearly made an unsavoury reference to Pastor Adeboye’s son’s death. Pastor Adeboye himself made reference to it and the video was played back for us all to see. The leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo was close to tears.

“Now, I must say this — Today is the 3rd time of my meeting with Pastor Adeboye in less than one year and the second time with Pa Ayo Adebanjo. I can categorically say that Pastor Adeboye is totally behind the Yorùbá cause. A great disservice is to insult, mock and or disrespect, misrepresent this great man of God, a proud Yoruba man that has been supporting all our efforts for a while now!

“Once again, the idea of rushing to destroy our best assets in the untoward, untutored ignoble manner of late, abusing, cursing, demeaning our elders, leaders can only serve one purpose: Losing all the gains of years of hard work — prolonging our days of slavery, annoying God to the point of 40 days becoming 40 years!!!

“What is the logic in running the very people who have the leverage to lead us out of slavery, like Moses did, down? Sheer ignorance! Moses never raised a sword, instead, he raised his staff. (Chukwuemeka) Ojukwu fired many guns and mortars, and his people still lost.

“No one wants the Yorùbá out of Nigeria more than these men that have lately become the target of unwarranted abuse even by those who chose (President Muhammadu) Buhari and whose antecedents are nothing to compare with the earth-shaking events that surround and define the incomparable lives of these men and leaders.

“Pa Ayo Adebanjo, a veteran of the treasonable felony saga of Papa (Obafemi) Awolowo and the 30 others who went to jail for it. Same Pa Ayo Adebanjo, who stared down at (Sani) Abacha and said, ‘I only owe you one bullet you coward, pick up your gun and shoot’.

“It saddens me therefore to see a lot of grandstanding, gaslighting, cognitive dissonance parading naked, misdirected anger remotely being made to appear as logic in a clear situation where wisdom has altogether taken shelter and all that is left is mutant presumptions, falsified perceptions and latent pretences. Who will save the Yoruba from going into self-distrusting, self-disruptive excoriation? When we finish destroying ourselves, sooner than later, what we will become is a laughing stock of the Fulani!”

