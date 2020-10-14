Adeboye Calls For A United States Of Nigeria, Speaks Against Break Up

Pastor E.A Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, has said that a United States of Nigeria is better than a break up of the country.

According to the clergyman, the present system has made things difficult for everyone.

Adeboye gave the suggestion in a post he shared on social media.

He said “I believe that we might want to look at the problems of Nigeria in a slightly different manner. Some people feel that all our problems will be over if Nigeria should break up. I think that is trying to solve the problems of Nigeria as if it is a Simple Equation. The problems of Nigeria will require quite a bit of Simultaneous Equation and some of them are not going to be Linear either – forgive me I am talking as a Mathematician.

“Why can’t we have a system of government that will create what I will call the United States of Nigeria? Let me explain. We all know that we must restructure. It is either we restructure or we break, you don’t have to be a prophet to know that one. That is certain – restructure or we break up.

“Now, we don’t want to break up, God forbid.

“Without any doubt, we must restructure and do it as soon as possible. A United States of Nigeria is likely to survive than our present structure, this will help across every strata from the police force, military, customs, civil service as a whole. Without any doubt the present system has just made things difficult for Nigerians young and old and I’m glad to see the new era that we are entering. As we continue to pray and take actions, Let somebody shout hallelujah! #endpolicebrutality #endkillings.”