Adeboye Breaks Silence On TB Joshua’s Death

Pastor E.A Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God has broken silence on the death of Prophet TB Joshua of the Synagogue Church of All Nations.

Recall that when TB Joshua was buried, no top clergyman from Nigeria attended the funeral ceremony.

However, a letter written to TB Joshua’s wife, Evelyn, shows that Adeboye wrote to console her obver her husband’s demise.

In the letter addressed to Evelyn Joshua, Adeboye said he joined millions of people worldwide to register the church’s condolence with her on the passing of her husband.

He said he believed he would meet Joshua at the feet of the Lord Jesus on the resurrection morning.

The letter reads in full:

“Calvary greetings in Jesus name. We want to join millions of people across the globe to register our condolence with you on the passing of your husband, Pastor T.B. Joshua.

“We take solace in the Lord, believing that we shall meet again at the feet of the Lord Jesus on the resurrection morning.

“We therefore, pray for you, your children and the entire church that, the Lord will uphold all of you and such untimely death shall cease in our midst in Jesus mighty name,

Be assured of our continuous prayers. Yours in Him. Pastor E.A. Adeboye, General Overseer.”