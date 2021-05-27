Addressing Security Challenges Requires Joint Efforts – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the joint effort of Nigerians is needed to address security challenges.

According to him, security had become a major concern at global, regional and national levels.

He said this at the national security organised by the House of Representatives in Abuja on Wednesday.

He was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Mr Boss Mustapha.

“Nigeria shares land borders with Benin, Cameroon, Chad and Niger; and maritime boundaries with Equatorial Guanine, Ghana, Sao Tome and Principe.

“The challenges these borders pose to our national security and interest are enormous; the instability and conflict in the Chad basin alone deserves close attention.

“Our nation has to grabble with various forms of internal security issues over the past decade in all geo-political zones.

“Addressing them effectively to restore peace and security remains the responsibility of all Nigerians in and out of public office and our democratic institutions,’’ he said.