Address Secessionists, Shehu Sani Tells Nigerian Govt

Damola Areo4 hours ago
Shehu Sani Slams Presidency Over Attack On Northern Elders Forum
Senator Shehu Sani

Former Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has advised the Federal Government to listen to the voice of secessionists in the country.

Of late, Sunday Igboho, Asari Dokubo and others have joined the voices which includes IPOB in the call for the breakup of Nigeria.

According to Shehu Sani, the voices should be listened to and not persecuted.

He said, “The Secessionists threats and their wild conducts are condemnable, unconscionable, hollow and nothing but infantile misadventures.

“Breaking a country is not as seamless as cutting a cake. However, their grievances should be listened to and addressed, and they shouldn’t be persecuted.”

