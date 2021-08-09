Adama Indimi, Husband Celebrate Wedding Anniversary

Adama Indimi, daughter of Borno billionaire and Oil Magnate, Mohammed Indimi and her husband, billionaire Kogi prince, Malik Ado-Ibrahim, are celebrating one year together as a couple.

Prince Malik, heir to the Ohinoyi of Ebiral and Adama tied the knot on August 8 in Maiduguri, Borno State. There are rumours that they are expecting their first child together.

Adama took to Instagram to mark the special day by sharing a lovely photo with her husband.

“Happy Aniversary” she captioned the photo.

Meanwhile, family members including Adama’s mother, Samira Sheriff also wished the couple a happy anniversary.