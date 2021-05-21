Ada Ameh Slams Naira Marley For Wanting To Sleep With Mother, Daughter

Actress Ada Ameh has slammed singer Naira Marley after he stated his desire to sleep with mother and daughter.

According to the actress, she had to unfollow the singer who often uses his social media pages to promote immorality.

She advised him to tell his mother to sleep with his father’s brother before he considers fulfilling his desire of sleeping with a mother and her daughter.

“I had to unfollow you because you no get sense. You open your mouth say you want to sleep with a mother and daughter forgetting that you’re are public figure.

“First of all, before you go sleep with a mother and child, tell your mother to go sleep with your father’s brother, Imbecile,” she said.