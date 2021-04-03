Actresses Aren’t Expensive To Maintain – Temidayo Babatunde

Actress Temidayo Babatunde has said the notion that some men shy away from marrying actresses because they are expensive to maintain doesn’t sit well with her.

In an interview with Saturday Beats, she said, “Some people think that young actresses are not in a hurry to get married because they want to enjoy themselves to the fullest and live without being under the control of any man. But, speaking for myself, I do not think like that. I believe a man who is meant for me would understand my career and support me. I can get married at any time. My career is not disturbing my decision to get married early. Being an actress does not automatically mean that one is expensive or expensive to maintain. It is just a function of what one wants for oneself.”

The actress also stated that her body had not contributed to her growth in the movie industry. She said, “My physical features have not really contributed to my growth as an actress because I started acting when I was not this beautiful. I got my first role when I was 13 years old because of the passion I have for the job. I did not pursue acting because I wanted fame. Some people may think that I got into acting to advertise myself instead of interpreting roles. It is funny that some people also think I prefer to show myself on the screen and flaunt my body.”

Babatunde also admonished actors to avoid scandals and controversies. She said, “If one wants to have peace of mind in the movie industry, one has to avoid scandals and controversies. I am cordial with everyone I work with, except my production manager, Sunny Alli, who is like a father to me. I try to interpret my roles diligently and I don’t keep friends in the industry. When it comes to my career, I go to any length because I am passionate about it. I have acted some scary roles that I would not have done if I was not an actress. I once acted in a particular movie where they had to perform a cleansing rite on me because of the character I played, and the dictates of Yoruba culture.”