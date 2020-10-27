Actress Tonto Dikeh Prays For Her Fans To Meet Favour

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has shared a word of prayer on social media on behalf of her fans.

The divorced mother of one prayed for her fans to come across favour and glorification.

She also prayed to God to end abundance of grace which will lead them up the ladder of sufficiency.

The controversial actress wrote: “I pray this morning and onward, wherever your name is mentioned, it will be for honour and dignity.

“The ALMIGHTY GOD will open the doors that no man can shut unto you today and forever.

Your doors of favour and glorification shall be open and remain opened by the special grace of God.

“l pray that God will always lead you and satisfy your needs in dry lands. He will give strength to your bones. You will be like a garden that has plenty of water, like a spring that never goes dry and victory shall be yours.

“I pray that God Almight will send you abundant grace to push you up to the ladder of sufficiency and no one will have the privilege to tell you sorry in life in the mighty name of Jesus Christ. Do have a victorious Tuesday

Amen.”