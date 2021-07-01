Actress Shan George Loses Mother

Popular Nollywood actress, Shan George has announced the death of her mother.

The 51-year-old made the announcement in an Instagram post on Thursday.

According to the actress, her mother died earlier in the day.

“I lost my precious mother this morning. She was d strongest woman I know,” the actress wrote.

Shan George’s colleagues have begun to send her condolence messages.

“You took the best care of her and may you always be rewarded. God rest her soul,” Omoni Oboli wrote in the comment section of Shan’s Instagram post.

“You did so much to keep her happy. May God rest her soul. Pls take heart maami,” wrote Uche Elendu.

Shan on April 21 shared a video of her mother singing to wish her a happy birthday.

Congratulating her mum for birthing her, the University of Lagos mass communication graduate wrote “Happy safe delivery to my precious mother on this day.”