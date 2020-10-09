Actress Queeneth Agbor Speaks On Having Sex In Public

Nollywood actress, Queeneth Agbor has spoken against the act of having sex in public.

The actress who is celebrating her birthday today said this in an interview with Daily Post.

She said: “Sex for me is precious and not just something I want to do at any point and with anybody.

“No one in their normal sense would have sex in public even most Porn stars don’t shoot their illicit videos in public.”

The actress also said that she has lost count of the number of men who have expressed love for her due to her body.

According to her, “Men would always be men. I feel it’s a normal thing for a beautiful woman to get attention from the opposite sex.

“I have lost count the number of times men walk up to me to tell me how much they love me.”

“Some do argue it’s my boobs that attract them but I feel beyond that, I have all the qualities of an average modern woman,” she added.