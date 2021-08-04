Actress Hilda Dokubo Slams Those Who Say All Men Are Scum

Nollywood actress, Hilda Dokubo, has slammed women who love to say “all men are scum.”

According to her, all men are not scum simply because a relationship didn’t work out well for a woman.

She said this in a video uploaded to her Instagram page.

”You already know I have boys, my mother had boys and I know a lot of women who have only sons. But you sit in your house and say all men are scum. You are calling our life investments, scums. Are you for real?” she said.

“In fact when did he become a scum? You were dating him, he asked you out and something went wrong and all of a sudden he is scum. Have you asked yourself why he attracted the scum? Maybe there’s just something stormy about you.”

“There are a lot of men and women who would break hearts. It does not make them scum. It just means that it did not work for both of you. What didn’t work for both of you might work for others. So you can’t look at a human being created by God and nurtured by a woman, and because of one person, make such a bogus statement ‘all men are scum’.”