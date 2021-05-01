Actress Bukky Black Supports Baba Ijesha Over Alleged Sexual Assault

Actress Bukky Black has shown support for actor Baba Ijesha over his molestation case against comedian Princess’ foster daughter.

James Omiyinka alias Baba Ijesha is being held at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) Panti pending legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), following allegations that the actor molested the14-year-old girl seven years ago and recently.

While some of Ijesha’s colleagues in the movie industry have been dragging him since the case started, Bukky Black believes Ijesha isn’t guilty of the said crime. According to her ‘the Baba Ijesha’ she knows isn’t capable of doing such as he has always been shy around women. The veteran Actress who spoke in Yoruba also placed a curse on people who kick others when they are down.

She said that Ijesha who is being accused of a crime he committed 7 years ago without evidence, was set up 7 years later because he got popular in the movie industry. She also slammed her colleague in the movie industry, Iyabo Ojo for going to the police station to demand that Ijesha shouldn’t be released.

The actress further said she wants people to look for a solution to the issue on ground and that she doesn’t care if she’s insulted for airing her opinion.