Actress Biodun Okeowo Speaks On Dating Dino Melaye

Nollywood actress, Biodun Okeowo, popularly known as Omoborty, has dispelled rumours linking her to a relationship with former Senator, Dino Melaye.

According to the actress, a picture she took with Melaye misled many into thinking they were a thing.

Okeowo who denied dating Melaye added that the news of their relationship were lies.

“If you are not important, people will not talk about you. If they are not afraid of you, they will not gang-up against you.” Omoborty preached.

“It was shocking to hear about insinuations of snatching Senator Dino Melaye from my colleague and being in a romantic relationship with him. I met Dino Melaye at a certain wedding ceremony in 2017 where we took photographs together just as I did with other guests and dignitaries at the party. Thereafter, I posted on my Instagram. Unknown to me, posting a picture of myself and Dino only gave rumour mongers a field day to spread lies and unfounded allegations against me that I’m dating this particular man,” she explained.