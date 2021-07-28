Entertainment

Actress Angela Okorie Recounts Near-Death Experience

Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie has recounted her near-death experience which happened almost two years ago.

The actress was attacked by gunmen who rained bullets on her SUV.

She had posted then that ten bullets were removed from her head while some were close to her eyes.

She had written, “Undiluted grace will never stop to exist in my home, 10 bullets were removed from my head and 2 bullets close to my eyes, God alone deserves all the glory and honor. You are God all by your self, I am a child of Grace.

“Thank you, lord. Nothing in this world will ever make me ungrateful for all you’ve done in my life and family, The assassins kept on shooting for 30 minutes, No help from anywhere, No human came for our rescue Only God came for our Rescue #epaindem #protectmelord.”

However, on Tuesday Okorie posted the photo of her near experience with death and wrote: “They wanted me damaged but God remolded me. E come pain.

“Dem more see there are people you touch by mistake you die by Correction, I Dey run my race oooo make you run your race too. Sooooooo

“No hating No discriminating No intimidating No reason to hate me. The second slide will never show I have pellets on my head but it is what it is But to the glory of God I live and even better God is God #legitqueen.”

