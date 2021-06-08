Entertainment

Actor Yemi Solade Backs FG On Twitter Ban

Anthony Adeniyi2 hours ago
3
Yemi Solade (source: Instagram)

Veteran Nollywood actor, Yemi Solade has said Twitter went too far when the social media platform deleted tweets by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The tweets were deleted when Nigerians complained that they spoke of genocide against the Igbo ethnic group.

A few days later, Twitter was suspended in Nigeria by the government.

Backing the decision, Yemi Solade said white supremacist imperialist tendencies should be curbed sometimes.

According to him, ”Twitter went too far by insulting the President of Nigeria and by extension Nigerians. Some 200 million people of Nigeria, the most populous black nation on earth.

”This is not the first time Twitter will try to humiliate Nigerians. It happened to pastor Chris Oyakilome sometime in the past.

”I think the white supremacist imperialist tendencies should be curbed sometimes as much as I’m of the opinion that everybody has their rights to thought but then when a platform is used to want to cause trouble or project anarchy there should be rules regulating such practices.

”Nigeria has so many problems to contend with and Twitter wasn’t really helping,” he said.

