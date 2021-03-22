Actor Emmanuel Ehumadu Slammed For Trying To Raise N25m For Ernest Azuzu’s Burial

Nollywood actor, Emmanuel Ehumadu has been slammed on social media for trying to raise N25 million for the burial of his late colleague, Ernest Azuzu.

Ehumadu had revealed on Instagram that he and his colleagues are trying to raise the sum for the burial of the actor who spent the last period of his life reporedly battling illness.

Speaking on how some people sit back to destroy people’s effort, the actor said irrespective of the rumor being spread, he will ensure the 25 million Naira is raised for the burial of his colleague and family welfare.

Reacting to the post, netizens slammed Emmanuel for not raising funds while Ernest was down with a stroke but eager to celebrate his death.

See comments below

official_princeeddy02: Na now you Dey post am for people to donate money 💴 for he burial 🪦 when he was sick we did not see such things from you guys when he needed money many of una no turn up and you call yourself Gees my men my that… there is no sorry when the head is down show love to people while they alive not after death 💀 am not talking to you alone am talking to #nollywood actors generally and if my comments get you offended you can block me bro 😎 I don’t give a fk.. let celebrate and help people while they are alive 🔥🔥

ddiz_nails: Nolly wood actress are buying cars,house and other valuable properties while the actors are dieing and begging for money to survive from one sickness to another ihe nkea dikwa deep

ph_city_icons: 25million for someone who begged to life fir just how much , now you people are planning 25million budget for burial, Lord have mercy

solomonnwabudo: He did post for help when he was sick pls u guy should get Ur facts right b4 casting aspersion…he is one of the realest guys in the country pls let’s get our facts right