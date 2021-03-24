Actor Allegedly Involved In Gay Sextape Threatens Suicide

Nollywood actor Godwin Maduagu whose alleged gay sex tape leaked online in February, has said he feels like committing suicide as he currently deals with the effect of the scandal.

In a video shared on his Instagram page, the visibly distraught actor said he has become broke as he has lost many job opportunities due to the scandal. He said many companies have refused to work with him.

”I am not happy because you guys are frustrating my life because I am getting depressed already. I thought I have moved on and everybody has moved on.

I have not been getting jobs, I am getting broke. You know as a public figure you have to have money to take care of some personal expenses. Right now I don’t have any money.

Now, if people book me for a job, the company or brand would see Godwin Maduagu and they would say no, we can’t use this boy.

How do you guys want me to feel? How do you expect me to feed or survive?

You guys said I made a video to trend. Now who is now trending and who is now losing? How do you expect me to make a video that will destroy my life and everything.

You guys should just pity me now, Please. I am not happy. I want to get my life back. I need money.

Right now I feel like I am going to commit suicide because I can’t take this anymore. It is really depressing and it is affecting me psychologically. ”