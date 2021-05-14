Act On Southern Govs’ Demand, Obasa Tells Buhari

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to act on the resolution made by southern governors.

The resolution came about after a meeting of the governors in Asaba, Delta State demands the restructuring of the country.

Obasa, through his chief press secretary, Eromosele Ebhomele, revealed that the demand is the way of national progress.

He said this as part of hus Eid-il-fitr message to Nigerians.

Obasa said: “President Buhari should not only give a thought to the requests made by the governors, but he should also implement them for the country to move forward.

“This year’s Ramadan afforded many of us the opportunity to pray for the country. It is obvious that the country has some challenges.

“However, the challenges should not be left to the government alone. Every citizen of Nigeria is important and must play that positive role that would ultimately move the country from where it is now to where we want it to be.

“We are a religious set of people and the religions practised in the country teach us to live in love and peace with one another as well as be our neighbours’ brothers and sisters.

“More than ever, we have the responsibility to make the country habitable, devoid of criminal elements, and we must be resolute on this.”

The Speaker congratulated Muslims in Nigeria for witnessing the end of Ramadan. “Beyond the celebration, let us all endlessly practise the virtues of love, obey the commandments of Allah, ensure a peaceful, progressive and prosperous Nigeria and continue to pray to God for more grace,” Obasa urged.