Act On Resolutions, Onitiri Tells Southern Governors

An activist and critic, Adesunbo Onitiri, has advised the 17 southern governor to act on their resolutions from the meeting they had in Asaba, Delta State.

The resolutions banned open grazing and called for restructuring of the country.

Onitiri who spoke yesterday, said, “The southern governors should realise that they are not an appendage or inferior to their Northern colleagues. We are in a very perilous state; we are looking for heroes to salvage our country from imminent collapse and calamity.

“The governors should immediately make laws to ban open grazing in their various states, address the people of your states on the deplorable state of insecurity in the country and appeal to their patriotic sense to cooperate with you to stem down the insecurity.

“The most insulting aspect of the matter is that farmers were being attacked, maimed, killed or kidnapped for ransom. As if that was not enough, the farmers were being sent out of their farms, their farm produce destroyed, and their wives and daughters raped as if Nigerians were in a banana republic.”