ACF Hails Matawalle For Revealing Identities Of Sponsors of Bandits

The Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, has hailed Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State for naming those aiding banditry in the state.

Recall that the Governor had promised to issue names after some schoolgirls were abducted in Jangebe.

The ACF had asked the Governor not to stay silent but go ahead to name names.

Matawalle then revealed that a soldier and his girlfriend are supplying weapons and military uniforms to the criminal.

The ACF through its spokesman, Emmanuel Yawe has now hailed the Governor for heading their call and also removing the Emir of Maru, Abubakar Chika and Lawal Ahmed, a district head of Kanoma for allegedly giving support to bandits.

The group stated: “About a week ago, ACF issued a press release calling on Bello Matawalle to name the people collaborating with kidnappers and bandits in his state, saying he knew the collaborators and that Nigerians will be shocked to know them.

“The chairman, Chief Audu Ogbeh then called on the governor to give the names and let the heavens fall.

“We are happy to note that the government of Zamfara has acted appropriately. A soldier and his girlfriend have been arrested in Zamfara for supplying arms and military uniforms to bandits.”