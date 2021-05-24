AC Milan Is Back In UEFA Champions League After 8 Years

For the first time in 8 years, AC Milan are back in the Champions League.

A Franck Kessie penalty kick double gave AC Milan a 2-0 win over Atalanta as the Rossoneri qualified for the Champions League and finished second in Serie A.

Stefano Pioli’s side knew victory would secure their place in the top four regardless of what happened in Juventus’ away game against Bologna and Napoli’s home match against Verona.

A tight first half saw few goalscoring opportunities created until AC Milan were awarded a penalty kick for a foul on Theo Hernandez inside the box. Franck Kessie stepped up to find the bottom corner from 12 yards out.

Luis Muriel was introduced by Gian Piero Gasperini at half time with AC Milan also using Diogo Dalot, Mario Mandzukic, Rade Krunic and Soualiho Meite off the bench as news of Juventus and Napoli goals filtered through.

Rafael Leao might have doubled AC Milan’s advantage after being played through on goal by Meite, but the Portuguese forward’s scooped effort bounced off the base of the post.

Atalanta cranked up the pressure as they looked for an equaliser that would have further shaken up the top four picture in Serie A, but it was AC Milan who scored next, with Kessie converting a second penalty kick to secure second place for the Rossoneri.