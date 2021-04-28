Abuja Police Speak On Bandit Attack In UNIABUJA

The FCT Police Command has debunked viral message in some sections of the social media purporting that the ‘University of Abuja has been attacked by bandits.’

The Command stated categorically that there is no record of such incident as at 2200hrs of Tuesday 27th April,2021.

It urged members of the public to disregard the message “which is not only mischievous but intended to cause tension amongst residents”.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police CP. Bala Ciroma has ordered uninterrupted patrols around schools within the FCT.

A statement signed by the PPRO, ASP Mariam Yusuf, said, “In view of the above, the Command urges residents to remain calm, law-abiding and verify every information they receive to avoid causing panic amongst members of the public.

“Therefore, we wish to reaffirm our undeterred resolve towards the protection of lives and property within the Federal Capital Territory.

“The Command implores residents to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, through these numbers 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653,08028940883* and to report the conduct of Police Officers, call the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) number : *09022222352*”