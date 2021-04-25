Abuja Police Arrest Three Car Snatchers, Armed Robbers

The FCT Police Command has arrested six (6) suspects for car snatching/armed robbery along Kubwa,Garki and Lokoja axis.

2. Amongst the suspects are: one *Beneth Idiwogu 31years, Uche Victor 37years and

Julius Kilotomo 22years all male* were arrested during different coordinated intelligence operations by the Command’s Anti-Car Theft Unit. The suspects confessed to being members of the notorious syndicate terrorizing the FCT. *Exhibits recovered are: two (2) silver coloured Toyota Corolla, two (2) silver coloured Toyota RAV4 and one (1) black coloured lexus.*

Relatedly, Police Operatives from Kubwa Division arrested a four-man robbery gang along Kubwa Garden, the suspects are: one *Abubakar Isa ‘m’ 20years, Abdullahi Abdul 23years and

Mubarak Usman ‘m’ 25years all male were arrested after robbing their victims, however, one of the suspects sustained gunshot injuries in his bid to escape arrest and was taken to the hospital where the doctor confirmed him dead while receiving treatment.

The suspects stated that they are responsible for terrorizing Kubwa axis. Exhibit recovered: *three (3) cutlasses, one (1) dagger, one (1) cutter, two (2) Laptops, nine (9) mobile phones, two(2) plasma TV and jewelries .* Effort is in top gear to arrest the fleeing suspects.

The suspects will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation.

The Command implores residents to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, through these numbers: *08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883,* to report the conduct of Police Officers, call the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) number : *09022222352*