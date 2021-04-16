Abuja Pastor Not Killed In Church by Gunmen – Police

The FCT Police Command has said that Pastor Evans Unaegbu was not attacked and killed by gunmen at his worship centre along Jikwoyi axis.

The police, in a statement, said, “Contrary to this speculation, in prompt response to a distress call from a resident of Jikwoyi who resides near to the late Pastor’s worship center, a team of Police Detectives from Jikwoyi Division immediately visited the scene, where they found the late Pastor Evans in an unconscious state* and took him to the hospital where the doctor certified him dead.

“However, preliminary investigation does not suggest any form of violence as no mark of violence or struggle was visibly seen on his body.*

“In view of the above, the Commissioner of Police CP. Bala Ciroma has ordered a thorough investigation to include a postmortem on the body to ascertain the true cause of death. He further urged residents to remain calm, law-abiding, avoid circulating fake news and allow the law take its cause.

“On this note, the Command wishes to reaffirm its undeterred resolve to secure lives and property within the FCT. In addition, we implore residents to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, through these numbers: *08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, 08028940883* and to report the conduct of Police Officers, call the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) number :09022222352.”