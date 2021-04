Rev Emeka Evans Unaegbu has reportedly died after being attacked by unknown assailants while conducting a lone vigil in his Goodnews Power Assembly International in Nyanya-Jikwoyi area of Abuja.

The cleric was attacked on Tuesday night and was barely alive when he was discovered on Wednesday April 14.

Rev Emeka Evans Unaegbu died while being rushed to the hospital. Friends and family have taken to Facebook to pen down their tributes.